Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.54 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after acquiring an additional 311,548 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after buying an additional 260,031 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,891,000 after buying an additional 202,404 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 949.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,210,000 after buying an additional 132,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,479,000 after buying an additional 117,873 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITW opened at $209.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.25 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

