Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of AXIS Capital worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 17.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 5.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 56.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $61.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.86.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

