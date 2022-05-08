Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 29.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 102.5% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 144,745 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $128.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average of $149.22.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

