Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.52 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.