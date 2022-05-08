Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,622,000 after acquiring an additional 118,165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 813,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,818,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 41,309 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $68.52 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $80.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average is $72.67. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

About Prosperity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.