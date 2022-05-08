Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $240.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.44.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

