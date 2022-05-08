Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of NewMarket worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,459,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,802,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after buying an additional 22,145 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in NewMarket by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NewMarket stock opened at $336.01 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $296.05 and a fifty-two week high of $378.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.32.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $576.57 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.72%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

