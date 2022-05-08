Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 338,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,997,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Grom Social Enterprises in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GROM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as develops, acquires, builds, grows, and maximizes the short, mid, and long-term commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities.

