Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.14

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.14 and traded as low as C$31.50. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$31.50, with a volume of 1,010 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$849.05 million and a P/E ratio of 4.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

