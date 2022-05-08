Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS.

GHLD opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. Guild has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $555.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Guild by 304.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Guild by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Guild during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

