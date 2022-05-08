Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS.
GHLD opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. Guild has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $555.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.51.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Guild by 304.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Guild by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Guild during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.
Guild Company Profile (Get Rating)
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guild (GHLD)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.