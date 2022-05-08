Hacken Token (HAI) Price Tops $0.0346

Hacken Token (HAI) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $16.42 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 1,960,847.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.62 or 0.00270981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00188944 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.20 or 0.00541869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00039201 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,581.69 or 1.98512771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

