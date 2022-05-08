Hagerty (HGTY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.38 million during the quarter.

NYSE:HGTY opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66. Hagerty has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hagerty (Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

