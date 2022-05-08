Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

