Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.00

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 2667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Halma from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.20 target price on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

