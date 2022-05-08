Handshake Hits 1-Day Volume of $252,083.00 (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $57.03 million and approximately $252,083.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Handshake has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,600.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.81 or 0.07374981 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.26 or 0.00269527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00015387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.03 or 0.00768865 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.96 or 0.00586563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00076961 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 488,709,891 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.