Handshake (HNS) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Handshake (HNS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $57.58 million and approximately $159,793.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Handshake has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,987.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.73 or 0.07393062 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.89 or 0.00276261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00015762 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.46 or 0.00769285 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.92 or 0.00638244 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00077693 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 488,934,207 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

