Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €205.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($215.79) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($184.21) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($207.37) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($194.74) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($168.42) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €184.00 ($193.68) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

FRA HNR1 opened at €138.55 ($145.84) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €149.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €160.03. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($99.74) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($122.49).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

