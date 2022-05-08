Harmony (ONE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $59.41 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $882.43 million and approximately $59.41 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0732 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,165.14 or 0.99959491 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.62 or 0.00224164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,449,205,209 coins and its circulating supply is 12,056,808,209 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

