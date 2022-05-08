Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $108.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 63.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 362,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,694,000 after acquiring an additional 140,738 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 8.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 25.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 11.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAS traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.92. 1,104,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,175. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $81.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.12.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 104.09%.

Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.