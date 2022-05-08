Hathor 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.10 Million (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000876 BTC on major exchanges. Hathor has a total market cap of $69.27 million and $2.10 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,612,250.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.72 or 0.00363488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00193468 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.35 or 0.00557696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00039232 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,975.49 or 1.86457561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 906,468,752 coins and its circulating supply is 230,523,752 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.