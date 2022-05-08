Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $647.78 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) will announce $647.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $653.80 million and the lowest is $641.76 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $410.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $477.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 161.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 42.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 142,131 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $16.35 on Thursday. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

