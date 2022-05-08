HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ur-Energy (TSE:URE)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of URE opened at C$1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.42. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.28 and a 1 year high of C$2.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.91. The firm has a market cap of C$355.18 million and a P/E ratio of -10.45.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 239,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total transaction of C$542,626.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,838,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,432,770.71.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.