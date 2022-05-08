H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the period. H&E Equipment Services makes up approximately 1.2% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $41,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 415,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after buying an additional 56,012 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HEES traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 185,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,876. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.09. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $272.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.91 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber acquired 20,042 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.19 per share, for a total transaction of $685,235.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,463.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HEES. StockNews.com started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

