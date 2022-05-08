Head to Head Review: Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of Pine Technology Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of BTCS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pine Technology Acquisition and BTCS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pine Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A BTCS $1.21 million 32.46 -$16.05 million ($4.09) -0.76

Pine Technology Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BTCS.

Profitability

This table compares Pine Technology Acquisition and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pine Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -0.48% BTCS -1,321.56% -197.18% -125.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pine Technology Acquisition and BTCS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pine Technology Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

BTCS has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.93%. Given BTCS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than Pine Technology Acquisition.

Summary

Pine Technology Acquisition beats BTCS on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pine Technology Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

BTCS Company Profile (Get Rating)

BTCS Inc. focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

