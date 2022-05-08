Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $322.00

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 322 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 322 ($4.02), with a volume of 307666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335 ($4.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74. The company has a market cap of £273.57 million and a P/E ratio of 11.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 377.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 414.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a GBX 26.30 ($0.33) dividend. This is a boost from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $5.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%. Headlam Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

In related news, insider Chris Payne sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.75), for a total value of £5,046.40 ($6,304.06).

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.

