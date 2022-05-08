HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,851 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.60% of HealthStream worth $21,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 137,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,766. The company has a market capitalization of $580.15 million, a PE ratio of 90.90, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $31.11.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

