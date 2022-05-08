Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HEINY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($100.00) to €98.00 ($103.16) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Heineken from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Heineken from €120.00 ($126.32) to €121.00 ($127.37) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Heineken from €64.00 ($67.37) to €76.00 ($80.00) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Heineken from €97.00 ($102.11) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.70.

Shares of HEINY opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. Heineken has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.4438 dividend. This is an increase from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

