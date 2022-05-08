Hellenic Coin (HNC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.78 or 0.00277303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00015556 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003131 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

