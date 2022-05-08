HempCoin (THC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $44.00

HempCoin (THC) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. HempCoin has a market cap of $621,132.36 and approximately $44.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,467.60 or 1.00024693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020031 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001232 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001368 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,097,175 coins and its circulating supply is 265,962,025 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

