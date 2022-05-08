Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.40.

NYSE:HSY opened at $226.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hershey has a one year low of $167.10 and a one year high of $231.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $36,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,143.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $231,591,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $99,744,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,009,000 after acquiring an additional 370,564 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,835,000 after acquiring an additional 320,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,503,000 after acquiring an additional 273,395 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

