Heska (HSKA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Heska has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Heska to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Heska stock opened at $100.84 on Friday. Heska has a 1 year low of $99.84 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.64. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -916.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 7.27.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Heska by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Heska by 75.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Heska (Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily