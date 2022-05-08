Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Position Cut by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 590,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 85,902 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 933,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 484,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

