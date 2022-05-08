HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 147,725 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,510,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,725 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $126,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,507,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 943,390 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,846,000 after purchasing an additional 712,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stegner Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,257,000.
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $66.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,208,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,789. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.95.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
