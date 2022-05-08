HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 873,149 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873,149 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $266,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 152,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter.
SCHM traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.47. 976,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,393. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.67. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $68.54 and a 12-month high of $83.73.
