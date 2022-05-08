HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 106,950 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Danaher worth $119,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.24. 2,122,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $238.32 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.52 and its 200-day moving average is $291.79. The firm has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

