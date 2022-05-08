HighTower Advisors LLC Has $131.81 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 809,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,222 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $131,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

RSP traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.25. 3,421,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,899. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

