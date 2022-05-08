HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,290 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $163,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.76.

Mastercard stock traded down $6.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $347.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,635,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 473,741 shares of company stock worth $179,007,925. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

