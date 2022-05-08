HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 8,301 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,886,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.28% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $199,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.46. 2,641,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,756. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66.

