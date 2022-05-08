Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($37.48) to GBX 2,900 ($36.23) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,677.00.

Shares of HKMPF stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

