Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.41

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4148 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Holcim stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. Holcim has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

Get Holcim alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCMLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 54 to CHF 55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Holcim from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Holcim currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.