Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,977 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hostess Brands worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 256,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 233,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 18,046 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,680,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 78.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 240,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 105,576 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,224. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

