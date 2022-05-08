Hot Cross Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hot Cross has a market cap of $12.79 million and approximately $18.11 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,091,421.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.85 or 0.00289155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00192662 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.86 or 0.00555586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00038910 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,128.51 or 1.94394120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hot Cross Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom . The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross

Hot Cross Coin Trading

