Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.93.

A number of research firms have commented on HBM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

HBM traded down C$0.18 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$6.70 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.39.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$551.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -1.31%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

