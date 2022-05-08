Human Investing LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,604,000. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,752,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.90. 9,398,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,313,024. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $94.64 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

