Human Investing LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 345,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Human Investing LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $27,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,115,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,599. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.67 and a one year high of $82.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day moving average of $79.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

