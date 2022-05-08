Human Investing LLC Has $5.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Human Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,192,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,454. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $203.11 and a one year high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

