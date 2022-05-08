Human Investing LLC Sells 230 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Human Investing LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.01. 3,262,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.42 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

