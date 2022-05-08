Human Investing LLC Sells 312 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Human Investing LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Paychex by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Paychex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,286. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.80. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.12 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

