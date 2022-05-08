Human Investing LLC Sells 865 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Human Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of K. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 72,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.73. 5,420,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,217. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $73.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.38.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Kellogg Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.