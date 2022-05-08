Human Investing LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Human Investing LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 949,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,333,000 after purchasing an additional 149,411 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 690,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 528,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,009,000 after acquiring an additional 36,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 389,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,696,000 after acquiring an additional 42,926 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,513. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.53. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $63.53 and a 52 week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

